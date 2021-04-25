Geoff Pardo Sells 6,134 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $4,119,283.08.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50.

EAR opened at $50.72 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.02.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

EAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,984,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

