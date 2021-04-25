Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Gevo reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

