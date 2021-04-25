Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GJNSY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $24.80 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

