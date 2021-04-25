Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

