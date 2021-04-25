Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,999,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,204,000.

NASDAQ HERO opened at $33.21 on Friday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

