Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Globant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.33.

GLOB opened at $231.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.55. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.