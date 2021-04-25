Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 237.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Golar LNG.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

