Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 13,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $338,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.
Thryv stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000.
THRY has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
