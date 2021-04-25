Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 13,000 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $338,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00.

Thryv stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $1,350,000.

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.