GoldMint (MNTP) Market Cap Reaches $340,849.60

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 44.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 49.5% against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $340,849.60 and approximately $35.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00090744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00638878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.66 or 0.07712805 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GoldMint Company is a global network of Custody Bot terminals, both proprietary and franchised. They are designed to implement the exchange of physical gold to local fiat currency or GOLD cryptocurrency and vice versa. GoldMint earns commissions on both exchange operations in terminals and transactions that take place on their blockchain network. And, of course, their partners will be able to earn with as well- terminals franchisees, owners of the utility MNTP cryptocurrency and thousands of our clients, who will buy, sell, pawn and transfer physical and digital gold using the infrastructure we created – just as current operations with fiat cash and digital money. The uniqueness of GOLD token which combines the properties of physical gold and cryptocurrencies along with Custody Bot terminal of own design gives us advantages to develop global, profitable and transparent business. MNTP use cases:• It is necessary to record data in the MINT blockchain.• It gives discounts on the GOLD transactions in the MINT blockchain network.• It allows the owner to receive a part of network-wide GOLD commissions.• The MNT owner is allowed to obtain a franchise for the Custody Bot “

Buying and Selling GoldMint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.