Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $255,773.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,290.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $495,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 512,840 shares in the company, valued at $76,967,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,102,836 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

