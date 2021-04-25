Gradient Investments LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

