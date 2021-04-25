Gradient Investments LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.