Gradient Investments LLC Has $490,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $74.06 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

