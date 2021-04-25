Gradient Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.12. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $141.88.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $441,678.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

