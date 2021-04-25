Gradient Investments LLC Sells 113,965 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,965 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

