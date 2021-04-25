Gradient Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of CSX by 67.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 108,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 43,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

