Gradient Investments LLC Sells 346 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

