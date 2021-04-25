Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 16,640 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

