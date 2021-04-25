Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $25.12 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Trimble makes up about 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $25,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $184,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Trimble by 1,638.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,335,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trimble by 957.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,269,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,475 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Trimble by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 851,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

