Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

