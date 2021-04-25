Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 69 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $226.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.95.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

