Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

