Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $403,000 Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $22,400,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.07 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

