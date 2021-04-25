Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after buying an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after buying an additional 936,160 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.