Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

