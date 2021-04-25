Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

SWKS opened at $190.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.45 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

