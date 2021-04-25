Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

