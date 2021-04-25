Grown Rogue International’s (GRUSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $0.68 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRUSF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. It offers flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; and chocolate edibles, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, or concentrates.

