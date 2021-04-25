Grown Rogue International’s (GRUSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $0.68 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRUSF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Grown Rogue International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
Grown Rogue International Company Profile
Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.