Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.40.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,293,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 56,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

