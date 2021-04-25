Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54.

TSE RCH opened at C$42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.08 and a one year high of C$42.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.8400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 12.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCH shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

