Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

HWC stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,985,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,995,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after acquiring an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 248,385 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.