Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PMOIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

PMOIF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.68.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

