Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.