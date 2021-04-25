Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Biogen by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.