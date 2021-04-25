Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.23 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.