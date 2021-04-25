Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,167 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.