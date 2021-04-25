HashCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $94,739.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $951,697.69 and approximately $94,739.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00065744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00018766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00094844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.02 or 0.00691149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,925.96 or 0.07819306 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.