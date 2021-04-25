Hawaiian (HA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.