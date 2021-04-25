Haywood Securities Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$19.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.84.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.96 billion and a PE ratio of 51.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley acquired 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$544,612.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,272.20.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.