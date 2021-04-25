HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare updated its FY21 guidance to $13.30-$14.30 EPS.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $652,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

