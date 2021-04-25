HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $232.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock valued at $20,526,026 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

