HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of HDB opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 35,928.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 117,486 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $710,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

