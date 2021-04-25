Head to Head Comparison: SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) versus The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. The Mexico Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

16.0% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Mexico Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and The Mexico Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $40.09 million 6.36 $22.94 million $1.41 11.27 The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than The Mexico Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SLR Senior Investment and The Mexico Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Mexico Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.13%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than The Mexico Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and The Mexico Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 37.91% 8.50% 3.86% The Mexico Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Mexico Fund has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats The Mexico Fund on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc. was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

