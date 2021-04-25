Head-To-Head Contrast: Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) vs. National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02% National Research 28.79% 87.53% 32.09%

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A National Research $127.98 million 9.64 $32.41 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Research beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. It engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

