Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.64

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 14093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.57.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 200,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

