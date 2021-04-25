Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.56 Million

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report sales of $189.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.80 million and the lowest is $185.60 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $185.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $781.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 192.33 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 978,753 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

