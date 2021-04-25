HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $706.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

