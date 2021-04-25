Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $671.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.75 million to $680.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690.02 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 307,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,126. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

