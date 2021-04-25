HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $42,099.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $425.00 million and $42,099.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004023 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003461 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 407.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020318 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

