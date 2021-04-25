Heineken’s (HEINY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ING Group downgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

HEINY stock opened at $58.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

